The Power of En Plein Air

Click here to read the full article. Plein air painters know that the sun is both friend and foe. While it can bathe a landscape in beautiful light, it can also beat down on you hard, making your artmaking less and less enjoyable. To protect yourself from harmful UV rays and stay a little cooler on a hot day, bring a portable umbrella with you. A good one can reduce glare on your canvas or paper and even protect you from sudden gusts of wind. Below, we profile five of the best shade umbrellas that are convenient to carry around...

LIFESTYLE ・ 27 DAYS AGO