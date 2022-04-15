ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

WHEC TV-10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom bodies left behind by Russian troops in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha...

www.whec.com

The Guardian

Sweden and Finland make moves to join Nato

Sweden’s ruling party has begun debating whether the country should join Nato, and neighbouring Finland expects to reach a decision within weeks, as Moscow warned that the Nordic nations’ accession would “not bring stability” to Europe. Both countries are officially non-aligned militarily, but public support for...
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Ukraine forces say they defeated ‘elite’ Russian armored brigade

Ukrainian forces claimed on Thursday that they had defeated an “elite” Russian armored brigade during a recent battle. “38th OMSBr zs rf [38th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade] and its scrap metal,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Strategic Command said in a Facebook post. “More precisely, this is exactly what our defenders turn units of the occupier into, no matter how ‘elite’ they may be.”
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Expels 10 Russian Diplomats

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's foreign ministry said on Friday it had declared 10 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and given them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over what it said were activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status. It is the second wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats...
Cleveland.com

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching, potentially decisive, battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express.
