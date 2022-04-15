ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville hosts Chicago following shootout victory

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Nashville Predators after the Blackhawks beat San Jose 5-4 in a shootout. The Predators are 14-6-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville leads the Western Conference with...

Related
Yardbarker

Tarasenko Changes His Tune About Staying With St. Louis Blues

Apparently, forward Vladimir Tarasenko has rethought asking for a trade out of St. Louis. A player who was quite upset about the way his previous injuries were handled, he’d made it clear this past offseason he wanted to be traded but he wasn’t moved. Throughout the season, the word was he hadn’t changed his stance. That is, until recently.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents....
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres unable to convert in home loss to St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Heat open their quest for a title Sunday, with Hawks in way

MIAMI (AP) — The 2021 NBA Finals had been over for approximately three minutes, and newly crowned champion P.J. Tucker was already overcome by one very distinct emotion. “I've got to feel this again," Tucker said. That's why he left Milwaukee for Miami last summer. It's why Kyle Lowry,...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

Preview capsules for the NBA's first-round playoff series:. No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela's knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

1900 — The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Braves 19-17 in 10 innings to set a major league record for most runs scored by two clubs on opening day. The Braves scored nine runs in the ninth inning to put the game into extra innings. 1920 — Al Schacht,...
BASEBALL
Reuters

Alex DeBrincat shines as Blackhawks nip Sharks

Alex DeBrincat had three assists in regulation and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The teams failed to convert in the first two rounds of the shootout before DeBrincat solved James...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Nathan MacKinnon's hat trick highlights Avs' rout

April 14 - Nathan MacKinnon finished with three goals and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who set a franchise record for wins in a season by clobbering the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday in Denver. Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Valeri Nichushkin and Nicolas Aube-Kubel...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Vancouver replaces Montreal as Canada 2026 World Cup site

B.C. Place in British Columbia, Vancouver, has been added as a proposed site in Canada to host matches at the 2026 World Cup along with Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto. FIFA made the announcement Thursday, nine months after Montreal dropped out when the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. Vancouver made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Red Wings

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 48-18-8 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, April 12. Red Wings Record: 28-35-10 (66 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division) Red Wings Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Ottawa Senators...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-23-10) 7 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Pittsburgh for the back half of a home-and-home set, looking to pick up another win against the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders are coming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Game Day: Blackhawks vs. Preds Preview

Nashville Begins Back-to-Back Weekend by Hosting Chicago at 11:30 a.m. CT Today. Another back-to-back weekend has arrived for the Nashville Predators, and it begins today against the Chicago Blackhawks with a special 11:30 a.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. This is the fourth and final meeting between Nashville and Chicago this season; it's the second of two at home.
CHICAGO, IL

