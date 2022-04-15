ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Arizona faces Calgary, aims to stop road losing streak

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Arizona Coyotes (22-47-5, eighth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (45-20-9, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona travels to Calgary looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Flames are 25-13-4 in Western Conference games. Calgary ranks sixth in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Coyotes are 7-12-2 against opponents from the Central. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 38 goals and has 74 points. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 38 total assists and has 45 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 4.6 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (upper body), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: day to day (hand/arm), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

