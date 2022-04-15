ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

Cleveland.com

National Weather Service: Winter weather advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake counties until Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake Counties. The advisory is in effect from noon Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday. Some of the cities affected are Bainbridge, Chardon, Chesterland, Cleveland, Eastlake, Mentor, Middlefield, Painesville, South Russell, Willoughby, Willowick and...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Geauga, Lake, Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Geauga; Lake; Trumbull An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Trumbull Geauga...Lake and southwestern Ashtabula Counties Until 1145 AM EDT. At 1009 AM EDT, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Mentor to near Chardon to near West Farmington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile Locations that may be impacted include... Painesville, Willowick, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Cortland, Geneva, Madison, Middlefield, North Bloomfield, Perry, Orwell, Burton, Timberlake, West Farmington, Lakeline, Chesterland and Bristolville. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 314, 315, 326, 330, 331, and 332.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Erie; Holmes; Huron; Lorain; Medina; Richland; Wayne A line of snow showers will affect Richland...eastern Huron Erie...southwestern Cuyahoga...Medina...Ashland...Wayne...Lorain and northern Holmes Counties Until 1000 AM EDT. At 834 AM EDT, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Vermilion to near Wakeman to Savannah to 8 miles southwest of Loudonville, moving east at 30 mph. Expect visibilities to drop along I-80 and along I-71. HAZARDS INCLUDE Visibility dropping to less than three quarters of a mile Up to 1 inch of quick snow accumulation Locations that may be impacted include...Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Mansfield, Medina, Wooster, Ashland, Norwalk, Western Vermilion, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Wadsworth and Amherst. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malheur County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

