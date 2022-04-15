Alert: Medics say 117 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli police at major Jerusalem holy site

A pair of Arab gunmen on Sunday killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials.It was the second deadly nationalist attack carried out by Arab assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week. On Tuesday, a lone attacker inspired by the Islamic State group killed four people in a stabbing rampage in southern Israel before he was killed by passersby.Israeli security officials said the two men were Arab citizens from northern Israel. They spoke on condition of anonymity because...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO