Public Safety

Alert: Medics say 117 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli police at major Jerusalem holy site

 1 day ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Medics say...

BBC

Jerusalem: Over 150 hurt in clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque compound

More than 150 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli police at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Palestinian medics say. Israeli police said officers entered the site after coming under attack with fireworks, stones and other objects. Three Israeli police were hurt, they said. The flashpoint site is...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israeli police prepare for mass funeral of major rabbi

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust. Kanievsky was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
BBC

Palestinians attack biblical figure Joseph's tomb in West Bank

The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
The Independent

Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack, Israeli police say

A pair of Arab gunmen on Sunday killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials.It was the second deadly nationalist attack carried out by Arab assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week. On Tuesday, a lone attacker inspired by the Islamic State group killed four people in a stabbing rampage in southern Israel before he was killed by passersby.Israeli security officials said the two men were Arab citizens from northern Israel. They spoke on condition of anonymity because...
Shropshire Star

Israeli officer kills Palestinian man who stabbed him

The incident took place in the city of Ashkelon. An Israeli police officer has shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed him in southern Israel early on Tuesday, police said. It is the latest in a series of deadly incidents during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The police...
AFP

Palestinian rights lawyer killed in Israel West Bank clashes

A Palestinian lawyer was killed Wednesday, the fifth day of Israeli raids in the West Bank following deadly attacks in the Jewish state, amid heightened tensions after a flashpoint religious site was vandalised. The Israeli army said Wednesday it also carried out "counterterrorist operations" in the Palestinian militant bastion of Jenin and other West Bank cities. 
The Independent

Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

A shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, has left multiple people injured.Authorities said the shooting occurred at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre, a one-story indoor mall.“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident - they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”The State reports Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly saying multiple people have been shot but there are no fatalities.Thirteen people have been taken for medical treatment but it’s not certain how many of those people were injured by gunfire. Some might have...
Axios

Over 150 Palestinians injured as Israeli police raid al-Aqsa Mosque

Over 150 Palestinians were injured early Friday when Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem just after morning prayers, Palestinian medics said. The big picture: The Israeli Foreign Ministry said police entered the compound, also known as the Temple Mount, "to disperse" a group of Palestinian "rioters" who were collecting rocks and throwing them toward the nearby Jewish prayer area of the Western Wall. Hundreds were arrested.
AFP

Israel PM gives security forces free rein after deadly Tel Aviv attack

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave security agencies "full freedom" Friday to curb a surge in violence, after a Palestinian gunman killed three men in a popular nightlife district. "We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet (the domestic security agency) and all security forces in order to defeat the terror," he said.
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
