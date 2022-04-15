ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tyneside Good Friday parade memories sought

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMemories are being sought of the Good Friday parade which has taken place in North Tyneside for more than 100 years. The Good Friday Procession of Witness traditionally saw up to 2,000 children from Sunday schools in North Shields parade through the town. Led by the local Salvation Army...

BBC

Bid to train thousands of new carers in Shropshire

Staff at a new training centre for carers said they hope to bring in over 1,000 new workers over the next few years. Fairway Homecare opened a £500,000 training centre in the town on Tuesday. Anne Dunne, the professions manager at Embark Training which is preparing the new carers,...
TWITTER
