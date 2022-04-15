Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, April 15, 2022

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Orange County through 815 PM EDT At 711 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Unionville, or 9 miles east of Port Jervis, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Middletown, Port Jervis, Walden, Warwick, Goshen, Howells, Gardnertown, Chester, Montgomery, Florida, Cuddebackville, Otisville, Huguenot, Unionville and Scotchtown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0