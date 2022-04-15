ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, April 15, 2022

By Katie Wiedel
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, April 15, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Increasing clouds,...

