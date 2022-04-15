ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Snaps losing streak

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jarry stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders. Jarry's...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Preview: Ducks Close Road Trip Tonight vs. Defending Champs in Tampa

The Ducks conclude their final extended road trip of the 2021-22 season tonight, taking on the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Anaheim has collected three of six possible standings points (1-1-1) on the trip thus far, earning a 5-3 win Saturday in Philadelphia and pushing the first-place Panthers to overtime Tuesday thanks to a franchise record 52 saves by John Gibson.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Penguins visit the Bruins after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (45-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins' 6-3 victory over the Islanders. The Bruins are 26-15-2 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Islanders vs. Penguins Prediction and Odds (Pitt has the Perfect Opponent to Get Themselves Back on Track)

The race toward the NHL Playoffs is heating up across the league. That is for most teams at least. The lowly New York Islanders are not among those teams despite not mathematically being eliminated. However, they trail the Penguins by 18 points with just seven games left in the regular season. Basically, the Isles have to win out and the Penguins, and the fourth-place Capitals, have to completely collapse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Sorokin, Isles spoil Price's return with win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 44 saves to tie the New York franchise record for shutouts in a season with seven, helping the Islanders spoil Carey Price's season debut in a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Before the game, the Canadiens recognized...
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds (Raining Goals in Toronto)

Two Eastern Conference rivals do battle at the Scotiabank Arena tonight when the Washington Capitals travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have already secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Caps are still fighting to earn their berth. Washington remains the fourth-best team in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Penguins by three points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Montreal goalie Carey Price returns vs. Islanders

MONTREAL (AP) — Goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders on Friday night, stepping into the crease for his first game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. Price spent months recovering from off-season knee...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA

