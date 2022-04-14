ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban chimes in on Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, currently the company’s biggest shareholder, has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share, an offer worth more than $43 billion. News...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Cuban
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Dallas Mavs#Twitter Inc#Mavericks
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy