Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion to arrive in 2023

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will still be coming, but not this year. The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is instead expected to arrive in 2023. Announced on Twitter, CD Projekt Red revealed during one of their financial calls that the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will be arriving in 2023. CDPR reassured investors that they...

clutchpoints.com

