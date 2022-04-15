AM Prep-Music

TROUTMAN, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a person was shot and wounded outside DaBaby’s home in Troutman, North Carolina, but details are few. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson tells The Associated Press DaBaby and at least one other person were home during the incident Wednesday evening. Watson says the injuries are...
Austin, TX – Ahead of Atlanta’s third season premiering on Thursday (March 24), Donald Glover has revealed Jaden Smith was actually meant to star in the FX series. During the SXSW premiere at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Saturday (March 19), Glover explained how the SYRE rapper was supposed to appear in an episode that told the story of a character who gets shot in the pilot.
Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private. However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.
Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there were 2,668 billionaires in the world. Sadly, of these, only 327 are women. I like to review the list looking for interesting stories to showcase to readers. So I thought today we could take a quick look at the female billionaire who lives in New Orleans. Her rise to billionaire and the history she made along the way.
When country music star Loretta Lynn suspected her husband was cheating on her, she wrote an upbeat tune warning the other woman to steer clear “if you don’t wanna go to Fist City.”. It was a hit: The 1968 song spent a week atop the Billboard hot country...
White nationalist reporter Patrick Howley took to his talk show to complain about the amount of Black people that showed up to this year’s country music awards, with every sentence being more racist than the last. This year’s CMT Music Awards fell on April 11, and were co-hosted by...
