Wild's Frederick Gaudreau caps three-point night with OT tally

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Frederick Gaudreau scored the overtime winner and matched a career high with three points as the Minnesota Wild notched a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Gaudreau had two assists in regulation, then scored his 12th goal of the season thanks to a nice set-up from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. After a Dallas stretch pass couldn’t quite connect in Minnesota’s end, Fleury took the loose puck and banked it off the boards, finding Gaudreau up the length of the ice.

The win allowed Minnesota (46-21-6, 98 points) to remain in second place in the Central Division. The Wild have won three in a row and are 12-1-2 over their last 15 games.

Dallas (42-27-5, 89 points) earned one point from the overtime loss, strengthening its hold on a Western Conference wild-card berth.

Kevin Fiala scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season for the Wild. Five of those tallies have come within Fiala’s last four games.

Jason Robertson scored both of the Stars’ goals, with Roope Hintz earning two assists.

The Wild struck just 2:14 into the game. Gaudreau passed in front of the net to Fiala, who made a nice close-range move to outmaneuver Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Special teams play highlighted the second period, as Robertson equalized on a Dallas power play at 6:02. Robertson deposited his own rebound after a great pass from behind the net from Hintz.

The Stars had another power play later in the frame, but it was Minnesota that capitalized. A Stars turnover in the neutral zone resulted in Fiala’s second marker of the game, and only the Wild’s second short-handed goal of the season.

Robertson again tied things up just 55 seconds into the third period. Miro Heiskanen sparked the play with a nifty evasion of Tyson Jost in his own zone, leading to Robertson’s shot from the edge of the circle that just trickled past Fleury.

That shaky goal aside, Fleury was otherwise very solid in stopping 34 of 36 shots.

Wedgewood stopped 24 of 27 shots for Dallas.

--Field Level Media

