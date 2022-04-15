ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women-Over-40 Skincare Brands

By Grace Mahas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKari Gran is a Seattle-based, women-owned natural skincare brand that targets women over the age of 40. The brand recently launched a new crowdfunding initiative through StartEngine to ignite growth and expand its investor base. Investments can start as low as $250 and Kari...

