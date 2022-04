Hagadone Marine Group based out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is pleased to announce that Lindsey Olmstead has been named Boating Industry’s “Top 40 Under 40”. Boating Industry’s annual recognition program of strong young leaders in the marine industry shines a spotlight on a unique group of individuals leading the pack. Selected from hundreds of nominations from across the industry, this year’s group features young professionals blazing trails of success from all segments of the marine industry, from boat dealers to manufacturers and everything in between.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 22 DAYS AGO