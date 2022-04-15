Medics say 117 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli police at major Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — A pair of Arab gunmen killed two people and wounded four others Sunday in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials. It was the second deadly nationalist attack carried out by Arab assailants in an...
A Palestinian lawyer was killed Wednesday, the fifth day of Israeli raids in the West Bank following deadly attacks in the Jewish state, amid heightened tensions after a flashpoint religious site was vandalised. The Israeli army said Wednesday it also carried out "counterterrorist operations" in the Palestinian militant bastion of Jenin and other West Bank cities.
More than 150 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli police at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Palestinian medics say. Israeli police said officers entered the site after coming under attack with fireworks, stones and other objects. Three Israeli police were hurt, they said. The flashpoint site is...
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust. Kanievsky was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
A female sniper with 40 kills to her name has been captured after apparently being left for dead on the battlefield by her Russian comrades. Irina Starikova – codename Bagira – is reportedly from Serbia and has been hunted by the Ukrainians since 2014. The country’s armed forces...
A number of Israeli WhatsApp and Telegram groups, some of which have been active since similar violence erupted in the country a year ago, are once again openly calling for and organizing real-world violence against Arabs, including offering to sell and use rifles and grenades. Israeli calls for violence on...
The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
Israel’s prime minister has called on citizens with gun licences to arm themselves after the bloodiest attack in years in greater Tel Aviv, which marked the third such killings spree in the Jewish state in a week. “What is expected of you, Israeli citizens? Vigilance and responsibility,” the country’s...
Israeli forces launched a third day of operations Monday around the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin following heavy gun battles in recent days and overnight arrests, the army said. The Israeli army said it operated nearby Monday, in Burqa and Qallil in the northern West Bank, as well as in Al-Aroub and Hebron in the south.
March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said, as the United States' top diplomat was in the country for a historic summit with several Arab nations. The border police officers killed Sunday...
At least eight people were killed, Houthi media said. A Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unleashed a barrage of air strikes on the capital and a strategic Red Sea city, officials said on Saturday. At least eight people were killed. The overnight air strikes on Sanaa and...
The killing raises to four the number of Palestinians who have died in the past 24 hours in a wave of violence over Ramadan. Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man they say was throwing a firebomb at a vehicle driving on a West Bank highway late on Sunday.
One year after events in Jerusalem led to war in Gaza, clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan are raising fears of renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with leaders on both sides warning of possible escalation. At least 152 Palestinians were wounded when Israeli riot police entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound...
Israeli troops on Saturday raided the home town of a Palestinian who carried out a deadly shooting in Tel Aviv, causing a gun battle in the occupied West Bank that left at least one Palestinian militant dead, according to Israeli and Palestinian accounts. The arrest raid was the latest in...
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said early Monday, the latest in a growing wave of violence that has erupted during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Israeli military...
