This Day in History: 110th anniversary of the Titanic sinking

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
