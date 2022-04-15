'FAWK' prepares to take over The Ordway

Gilbert Gottfried was remembered by family and friends at a tear-filled funeral in New York City. Page Six was inside the Riverside Memorial Chapel early Thursday, where we witnessed the comedian’s loved ones share heartfelt stories that made guests both laugh and cry. Gottfried’s longtime pal Jeff Ross specifically had the crowd in stitches, eulogizing his “brother” – who died on Tuesday at the age of 67 – as a man “survived by his wife, and sister, two great kids and over 12,000 little bottles of shampoo.” The “Roastmaster General,” 56, then praised Gottfried for his ability to make people laugh for half...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO