Saint Paul, MN

'FAWK' prepares to take over The Ordway

KARE 11
 1 day ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — Comedians like Ali Wong and Ronny Chieng are some of the most sought-after and recognizable entertainers right now, and they happen to be Asian. But a local comedy group says you don’t have to wait for them to come to town because the talent is already here....

