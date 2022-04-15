ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

CCC Foundation hires Debra Mason as executive director

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06B00R_0fA44kH800 Clackamas Service Center leader for over nine years moving to fundraising efforts at community college

Clackamas Community College Foundation announced this week a new executive director in Debra Mason, who will be transitioning to the CCC role from the Clackamas Service Center.

Mason joins the foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the school that funds scholarships and programming for students, on July 1 after nine years of working as the executive director, director of operations and director of nutrition at the service center.

"Clackamas Community College is fortunate to have Debra Mason as its new foundation executive director. She has a deep understanding of the Clackamas County community and strong connections with partners across our district," said Tim Cook, president of CCC.

"She also understands our mission of providing affordable, accessible and flexible education to the community," he added.

The Clackamas Service Center, a nonprofit that provides a range of food, health, and other support services to individuals and families in need, saw revenue soar during Mason's tenure by more than 300% over a six-year span, CCC reported in a press release.

Mason, who additionally developed and executed a campaign to open a second location for the center, will now oversee the CCC Foundation's financial objectives and administration of strategic planning and operations.

She earned a master's degree in nutritional biology from the University of California-Davis, as well as a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Sonoma State University. She also has taught nutrition, anatomy and physiology at Mt. Hood Community College.

"As a community college instructor, I have seen the dedication of community college students," Mason said. "Most of them are working and a lot of them have children, but they are dedicated to following their path."

According to CCC's website, many of their enrolled students work full-time or several part-time jobs on top of their studies, often additionally raising families and balancing a range of other personal commitments.

"The foundation's mission is to build financial and public support for the community through fundraising that supports the college and its students as well as build public and business awareness of the college and how it benefits the community," CCC said in the press release.

Per the release, the foundation awarded over $737,000 in scholarships to hundreds of students during the 2020-21 school year and provided access to academic support and technical and career training.

To donate or learn more about the Clackamas Community College Foundation, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Sun

Community Foundation welcomes new directors

The Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation has announced the election of five new directors to its board: Bart Blystone, Karmen Fox, Sherry Knight, Ryan Longoria, and Terrie Zitzelsberger. Blystone, Fox, Knight, Longoria, and Zitzelsberger join nineteen other Directors leading the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation, a tax-exempt public charity founded...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Portland Tribune

Conservation scholarship returns to Clackamas County

Soil/water district will have one $3,000 grant available for college students in ag, natural resources or related field. Committed to supporting local students with a vision for natural resources and conservation, the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District will offer one $3,000 scholarship to a college student majoring in agriculture, natural resource sciences or a related discipline.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WJON

WACOSA Executive Director To Retire in September

WAITE PARK -- WACOSA Executive Director Steve Howard has announced he will be retiring this fall. Howard has spent the last 14 years in his role, after working 36 years in Human Services. During his tenure, Howard has help developed the organizations first Autism Spectrum Disorders Program, helped create the...
WAITE PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
Clackamas County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Health
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Shropshire Star

Non-executive director of hospital is sought

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is seeking an experienced Non-Executive Director with a financial qualification to join the Board of Directors. Bosses say Non-Executive Directors play an important role in providing scrutiny and challenge to the Executive Directors – who are responsible for the day-to-day running of the Oswestry-based hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic. 10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Oregon Trail receives $125,000 for drone program

Grant aims to Revitalize Sandy High CTE courses, will provide engineering courses fall 2022Sandy High's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program will gain a new focus soon thanks to an Oregon Department of Education grant. Oregon Trail School District has been awarded a $125,000 CTE Revitalization grant two weeks ago. With these funds, the school admin plan to repurpose an area of the campus to house an Unmanned Aerial Systems classroom with a fabrication and flight/mission control area and purchase curriculum and industry-standard equipment and materials. "We anticipate your project will be a model for Career and Technical Education that...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Digital media program discontinued at Sandy High

Teacher, students bemoan loss, admin prepare to offer engineering courses in fall While many at the Oregon Trail School District are excited about a new slate of engineering and sports medicine courses to be offered at Sandy High next fall, the news is bittersweet for several students and parents since another CTE program — digital media — will be discontinued after this school year. News about the digital media program hit a few weeks ago around the same time the district announced it had been awarded a $125,000 CTE Revitalization grant. With these funds, the school administrationn plan to...
SANDY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Sandy Post

Sandy robotics teams collect funds for world competition

Seven tech-savvy students from Oregon Trail SD have qualified for the international contest.Two Oregon Trail robotics teams are headed to the Vex Robotics World Championship, and they need your help to get there. The Sandy High School team attending — including members Zander Ortega, Ava Barker, Madison Littlejohn, Lindsey Shupe and Jeshua Milbradt — took the Excellence Award for best robot and engineering notebook at the state competition. The Sandy team consisting of Cedar Ridge Middle School students Lincoln Farnsworth and Alex Eslinger, was named Middle School Robot Skills Champion at state. "We've done really well this year," coach...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Hull Foundation makes Gresham's public art more accessible

Nonprofit organization shares suggestions to improve plaques for blind community during fun outingA group from a Sandy nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching skills and independence to blind community members visited downtown Gresham to not only explore and feel the tactile art, but also help make those pieces more accessible and informative to all. The Hull Foundation and Learning Center, 43233 S.E. Oral Hull Road, which serves adults with blindness and sight loss, helmed an excursion into Gresham Wednesday afternoon, April 6, to visit the many bronze statues along Main Avenue. They reached up toward the top of towering "Blue"...
GRESHAM, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy man creates quilt that represents community

Tim Chesnut sewed together pieces of fabric from generations of area families. After two years of distancing, many now are trying to stitch their communities back together. Sandy man Tim Chesnut is among them and took that idea very literally, creating a 130-inch-by-115-inch quilt with materials dating back to the 1850s. Each postage stamp-size piece of fabric came from Chesnut's family or friends in Sandy. Sewing has been a lifelong passion for the 41-year-old Sandy native, and this is one of the largest quilts he's ever made. "I grew up in the old ways," Chesnut said. "I've been...
SANDY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding police. With a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Nutrition#Charity#Ccc Foundation#The Ccc Foundation#The University Of
Sandy Post

Sandy firefighters welcome back community for fundraiser meal

Sportsman's Breakfast planned for April 22-23 at the fire station after two years on hiatus After two years of social distancing and canceled events, the Sandy volunteer firefighters are inviting the community back to the station for pancakes and a good cause. From 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, to noon Saturday, April 23, the Sandy Volunteer Firefighter Association will host the traditional Sportsman's Breakfast in the apparatus bay, 17460 Bruns Ave. "It'll probably be the busiest we've been in a while," said Glenn Yeager, volunteer firefighter and Sportsman's Breakfast chairman. "People are going to have to be patient,...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy church to host mobile mammogram van March 30

Most insurance accepted for service offered by Oregon Health & Science University. In an effort to make mammograms more accessible, the Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church will host the OHSU mobile mammography van March 30. Walk-ins are not offered, so people must schedule appointments in advance. Call or text Tami at 503-698-4622 for details or to schedule an appointment for a routine screening mammogram. "I am a breast cancer survivor, so, for me, (this service) is very personal," Beaty said. "I know how important it is to catch breast cancer early. I've had friends and family who've also had breast...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Clackamas County launching free legal record expungement clinics

New service helping to remove many non-violent and low-level offenses from public viewClean Slate Clackamas, a free service offering "expungement," or removal, of non-violent misdemeanors and low-level felony charges from legal records, is set to open its first clinic this month in Oregon City. Launched by Clackamas Workforce Partnership, a nonprofit workforce development board for the county, the expungement program will host free clinics every other Monday beginning April 11 at Children, Family & Community Connections, 112 11th St. "Clean Slate Clackamas aims to increase access to justice, education and career training by helping to remove the lasting impacts of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Cape Gazette

Sign up by May 1 for mini-golf event to benefit youth programs

First State Community Action Agency announced the 7th Annual Miniature Golf Tournament presented by Discover Bank will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, at Jungle Jim’s, 36944 Country Club Road, Rehoboth Beach. Lunch will follow at the Lodge at Truitt Homestead. The deadline to register a team of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
39
Followers
819
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy