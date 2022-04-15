ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Dave Stewart still waiting for number to be retired by A's

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMpid_0fA44gkE00

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One of Oakland’s all-time greats is still waiting for the number retirement ceremony he was promised.

Right-hander Dave Stewart, now 65, found out in August 2019 the club planned to retire his No. 34 jersey, then it didn’t happen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season or last year.

The former World Series MVP and four-time 20-game winner posted on his Twitter account this week some apparent frustration with his hometown team.

“I have no idea what the A’s are doing. At this point they can just retire the number with no celebration as far as I’m concerned," Stewart wrote. "Come to the park and it will be on display with the other retired numbers. If you find out something before I do, please let me know?”

The A's said they plan to announce next week during the club's season-opening homestand a date to honor Stewart but hadn't done so previously because the schedule was in flux with the lockout. Oakland also wants to bring in some other former players to help celebrate.

The A’s also plan to honor the 1972 World Series team and commemorate the club’s 20-game winning streak from 2002.

Stewart spent two stints with the A’s, also wearing No. 35 in his second time with the team in 1995. Rollie Fingers also wore 34 and it is one of five retired numbers by the A's, along with Dennis Eckersley, Rickey Henderson, Catfish Hunter and Reggie Jackson. Stewart will be the sixth.

Over a 16-year big league career with five clubs, “Stew” had a 168-129 record and 3.95 ERA with 19 saves over 523 appearances and 348 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Sioux City Journal

Sports Briefs: Cherokee grad Matt Koch called up by Mariners

CHICAGO — Cherokee native Matt Koch heard the words every baseball player waits for on Wednesday, when the 31-year old right handed pitcher was called up by the Seattle Mariners. Koch, a graduate of Cherokee High School, broke into professional baseball when he was drafted in the third round...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Henderson
Person
Reggie Jackson
numberfire.com

Seth Brown not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Brown is being replaced in right field by Drew Jackson versus Blue Jays starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. In 28 plate appearances this season, Brown has a .200 batting average with a .726 OPS, 2...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Ap#Big League
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Angels' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Marsh is being replaced in left field by Jo Adell versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 26 plate appearances this season, Marsh has a .286 batting average with an .861 OPS, 1 home...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy