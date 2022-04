Developer SimulaM has released a new developer log for their game I Am Jesus Christ which is exactly what you think it is, a first-person Jesus Christ simulator. Reportedly coming to Steam some time this year, it’s built in the Unreal Engine 5, Epic’s latest state of the art game engine, and as such looks better than any indie project of this type should. While the story of Jesus Christ has many interpretations, this game’s story really pushes the imagination to its limits. The developer already revealed that the game will feature boss fights where you have to perform miracles and exorcise demons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO