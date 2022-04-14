ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

R&B Snippets:Mariah Carey, Brandy & More!

By Music News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIAH CAREY CONFIRMS SHE REMADE 'THE ROOF' WITH BRANDY: Mariah Carey has confirmed that she is collaborating with Brandy. During an Instagram Live, Mariah revealed that Brandy will join her on her Mastercard Masterclass series...

Bossip

Ludacris Got Something To Say! The ATL Legend Responds To Omeretta The Great’s Hit Single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

When Omeretta The Great dropped her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” everyone who thought they were from Atlanta were somewhat offended over what she had to say. Omeretta The Great’s track sparked a HUGE debate amongst ATLiens and several people, including celebrities who all took to the internet to speak out against the track. One of those celebs who made sure their voice was heard was T.I., who engaged in a heated debate with his family via Instagram Live.
ATLANTA, GA
hiphop-n-more.com

Summer Walker Shares ‘No Love’ Remix with SZA & Cardi B: Watch

UPDATE: here goes the music video as well. It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Summer Walker will be releasing a new version of her radio hit ‘No Love’ with SZA which originally appeared on her sophomore album Still Over It. Earlier this week, it was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Wrong Shawn. Sorry’: Mariah Carey apologises to Shawn Mendes for ‘inside joke’ message mixup

Mariah Carey has apologised to pop singer Shawn Mendes after mistaking him for her cousin in an “inside joke” mix-up. The US star shared details of her blunder on Twitter, revealing that she accidentally messaged the Canadian artist instead of her cousin, who is also named Shawn. A screenshot of the exchange shows Carey, 52, realising her error before telling Mendes of her “silly” tradition, in which she and her cousin exchange “Happy Thanksgiving” messages on St Patrick’s Day. “Wrong Shawn. Sorry,” Carey messaged Mendes, upon noticing her error. “Also I do realise it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”Mendes, 23,...
MUSIC
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
MUSIC
Complex

Bow Wow Says Jermaine Dupri Did Not ‘Make’ Him: ‘He Ain’t Teach Me Nothing Bout This Business’

Bow Wow’s recent Twitter activity has raised many eyebrows. And, no, we’re not talking about his response to the Jayda Cheaves texting rumors. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old artist returned to the platform to conduct a lengthy Q&A session with fans. During that time, Bow Wow responded to comments regarding Jermaine Dupri and made several others about his time working with the So So Def Recordings founder.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Premiere: Watch Rising Georgia Rapper Kali’s Stylish “Standards” Video

Atlanta rapper Kali dropped her promising EP Toxic Chocolate last month, and now she’s delivered a stylish video for one its standout tracks, “Standards.”. The Terrius Mykel-directed visual, premiering above, sees the rapper joined by friends as she lays out what she’s hoping to find in a man. It culminates with Kali confronting her lover before letting loose for a night out.
ATLANTA, GA

