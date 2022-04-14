R&B Snippets:Mariah Carey, Brandy & More!

Mariah Carey has apologised to pop singer Shawn Mendes after mistaking him for her cousin in an “inside joke” mix-up. The US star shared details of her blunder on Twitter, revealing that she accidentally messaged the Canadian artist instead of her cousin, who is also named Shawn. A screenshot of the exchange shows Carey, 52, realising her error before telling Mendes of her “silly” tradition, in which she and her cousin exchange “Happy Thanksgiving” messages on St Patrick’s Day. “Wrong Shawn. Sorry,” Carey messaged Mendes, upon noticing her error. “Also I do realise it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”Mendes, 23,...
