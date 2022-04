According to reports from People and Page Six, Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset has been canceled after nine seasons on air. Despite claims that the reality series had become too expensive to continue making, there is speculation that the show’s sudden end may also be related to the recent arrest of show cast member Mike Shouhed. A recent article from Page Six broke news of Shouhed’s March 27 arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department for domestic violence.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO