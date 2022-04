Judd Trump wants to be snooker’s champion for change — and he would start by moving the World Championship away from Sheffield. The 2019 world champion says the sport is ‘miles behind’ where it needs to be, and he wants to raise snooker’s profile and see the Worlds enjoy the kind of raucous atmosphere created at the Masters, held at Alexandra Palace.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO