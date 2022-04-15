ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Bold Colour-Blocking Looks That Show Victoria Beckham’s LBD Days Are Behind Her

By Alice Cary
Vogue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Beckham once rarely wore anything but black. During her Spice Girls era, she lived up to her Posh persona...

www.vogue.co.uk

Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is unexpected style icon in adorable family photo

It comes as no surprise that Harper Beckham, the ten-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, is already quite the style icon. Taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of her daughter and son Romeo, fashion designer Victoria posted a snap of her children in a loving embrace, captioning the snap: "Happy Sunday! Someone loves her big brother!! Sunday kisses from @romeobeckham #HarperSeven," followed by a string of pink heart emojis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint Laurent#Spice Girls#Autumn#Pants#Vb
In Style

Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham Use This Moisturizer — and Supermodels Call It a "Secret Elixir"

As a New York City resident, it's tempting to think there's just something in the Los Angeles water that gives celebrities their million-dollar glow. Alas, it's quite literally millions of dollars to spend on aesthetic treatments and the best skincare money can buy, like the aptly named Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream — a pricey wonder-worker a slew of celebrities swear by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Leave It to Rihanna To Make PJs Super Stylish

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna’s dinner outings have served as her own personal runway. Whether she’s heading to Nobu in vintage Dior, or to Giorgio Baldi in a feathered Saint Laurent minidress, the superstar always makes grabbing a bite look extra chic. There’s even a viral tweet going around joking that “Rihanna is going to end up going in labor at Giorgio Baldi,” the hip L.A. restaurant where stars go to be seen. Last night in Beverly Hills, Rihanna only continued this stylish energy while heading out for dinner at Wally’s—only this time around, she served up a polished take on pajama dressing.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue Magazine

Sandra Bullock Teams Her Pink Couture Gown With Thigh-High Boots

After a long stint out of the spotlight, rom-com queen Sandra Bullock has returned to the Hollywood circuit in recent months, and her bold wardrobe suggests she’s enjoying it. It all kicked off with the sequined Stella McCartney catsuit she wore to the premiere of her new film back in December. Since then, she’s done crop tops (Lela Rose for an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show); cut-outs (more Stella at the South by Southwest festival), and now couture—teamed not with princess heels, but rather thigh-high boots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

David and Victoria Beckham's garden rivals a holiday retreat in new photo

David and Victoria Beckham have an amazing £6million countryside home in the Costwolds and their garden looks unbelievable in David's latest photograph. The footballer shared an image of himself sat in front of the family's sprawling lake alongside his three pet dogs. He captioned the photo: "Special moments," with three dog emojis and one love heart emoji. David looked like he was at peace soaking up the panoramic views of his own private estate with his besties in tow.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Cardi B And Offset Give Date Night Dressing The Burberry Touch

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cardi B is as fashion forward as they come. Whether she’s stalking the streets of Paris in surrealist Schiaparelli haute couture, or redefining...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

The Beckham Men Stun in Dior for Their Recent Wedding Attire

Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham looked handsome as ever wearing Dior by Kim Jones to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s wedding on Saturday. The groom wore a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat, which featured a silver chain. The outfit included matching pants with satin stripe, a white cotton vest, a white cotton pocket square, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a white cotton bow-tie and black polished leather derbies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katy Perry Sees Spots During Fight on ‘American Idol’ in Leopard-Print Coat & Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry went wild on the set of “American Idol” while filming the singing competition series’ auditions with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, which aired on Monday night. The “Play” headliner dressed up in spotty attire in Nashville for the latest “Idol” auditions episode, wearing a leopard-printed coat with black trousers beneath. The bold outerwear was accented with black buttons down its’ front. Perry’s look was complete with drop and huggie pairs of chunky gold earrings. When it came to footwear, the Grammy Award-winning musician boosted her ensemble in a pair of pointed-toe...
CELEBRITIES
People

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding. The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration in a Red Halter Tank and Chunky Black Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans. Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION

