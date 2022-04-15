ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chess: Teenagers top in Reykjavik while English hopes fade at the finish

By Leonard Barden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmV8h_0fA42goe00

India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16, widely forecast as a future world class grandmaster, added to his growing reputation on Tuesday when he won the €5,000 first prize at the Reykjavik Open with an unbeaten 7.5/9. Earlier in his career, the Chennai teenager was the youngest ever international master, among the youngest ever GMs and the second youngest to reach a 2600 Fide rating.

He was singled out in this column more than five years ago for an 18-move brilliancy at age 11 in the Isle of Man which went global and was compared to Bobby Fischer’s Game of the Century against Donald Byrne.

Most recently, Praggnandhaa’s online win against Magnus Carlsen in the Airthings Masters made him the youngest to beat the No 1 in a serious game. The quality of his play at Reykjavik also impressed, notably with a brilliancy in the penultimate round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agT0v_0fA42goe00
3811: Johann Hjartarson v Mats Andersen, Reykjavik 2022. White to play and win. In the actual game Hjartarson chose 1 e7? and the game was drawn 35 moves later. Photograph: The Guardian

Yet, despite it all, Praggnanandhaa’s Reykjavik victory came courtesy of a final-round gift from another Indian prodigy. Dommaraju Gukesh, 15, was two pawns up near the move 40 time control, but two catastrophic blunders gave away first the win, then the draw, before allowing a decisive checkmate in one threat.

Two other teenagers made their mark in Iceland, The youngest ever GM, Abhimanyu Mishra, 13, suffered criticism when he won the title via closed all-play-alls in Budapest which some thought were too easy. Mishra has answered his detractors by continuing to advance. His tied second in Iceland pushed his Fide rating up to 2535, giving him still a full year to break the record for the youngest ever 2600 player, currently held by John Burke of the US at 14 years and two months.

Hans Niemann is 18, old by prodigy standards, yet the Californian streamer, Harvard reject, and 2021 US junior champion, has forced his way into the limelight by a sustained run where he gained 150 rating points in 18 months to reach the world top 100, coupled with inventive attacking play. Niemann scored a draw with Black against Carlsen in the online Charity Cup, plans to play nine tournaments in a row this summer, and has boundless ambition. See his final-round miniature in the style of Mikhail Tal.

England had 26 players at Reykjavik, the largest number in an overseas open for several years, as players from GMs and IMs to veterans and teens took their opportunity.

Brandon Clarke had the best English result, finishing 12th with 6.5/9 and a single defeat. The much travelled Midlander, 26, has had spells in California and Australia, where he won the New Zealand Open, and is now back home and well established in the England top 20.

England’s outstanding success came in the senior over-65 category, where the Surrey IMs Peter Large, 66, and Nigel Povah, 69, tied for first on 5.5/9 with the six-time European team gold and USSR championship silver medallist Oleg Romanishin, 70. Romanishin, who now represents Ukraine, was placed first on tie-break with Large second and Povah third. Large’s total included draws with both Romanishin and with India’s No 4 seed and 2633-rated Baskan Adhiban.

The final rounds also brought some painful English setbacks, notably for the “Ginger GM” Simon Williams, Guildford’s Harry Grieve who missed out on his second GM norm, and the 12-year-old talent Sohum Lohia, whose calculation skills were exposed in the final two rounds but who even so achieved a sizeable rating points gain.

Related: From pawns to kings: young chess champions in the slums of Lagos

What of Carlsen? The multi-talented world champion, who in 2019 impressed when he led over seven million rivals at Fantasy Football, has been showing off another skill – at poker. The Norwegian Poker Championship was played in Dublin due to Norway’s strict gambling laws, and Carlsen finished 25th out of 1050 players, earning a cash prize of around €5,000.

Carlsen was finally knocked out by the poker specialist Tom Aksel Bedell, who said afterwards that he did not really want to win, as he considers Carlsen one of the three greatest Norwegian sportsmen, alongside the footballer Erling Haaland and the golfer Viktor Hovland.

Carlsen will be back at the chessboard on 22 April, when the Oslo Esports Cup, part of the Meltwater Champions Tour, starts in Oslo. Uniquely for the Tour, all eight players will be physically present in the studio, rather than playing remotely from their homes. A major attraction for chess fans is that Praggnandhaa, the teen age star of the moment, will be one of Carlsen’s seven rivals.

3811 : 1 Qf7+! Nxf7 2 exf7+ Kf8 3 Ng6+ Qxg6 4 hxg6 Rb8 5 Kg2 and White’s two extra pawns will win, though it takes some time. The main point, which Hjartarson missed, is 1 Qf7+ Nxf7 2 exf7+ Kh7 and now 3 fxe8=Q?? Qg2+! 4 Kxg2 is a stalemate draw but 3 fxe8=B! wins. A forced promotion to bishop is exceptionally rare.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sweden and Finland make moves to join Nato

Sweden’s ruling party has begun debating whether the country should join Nato, and neighbouring Finland expects to reach a decision within weeks, as Moscow warned that the Nordic nations’ accession would “not bring stability” to Europe. Both countries are officially non-aligned militarily, but public support for...
POLITICS
The Guardian

40,000 jobs at risk as foreign pupils shun UK language schools

Language schools for foreign students are being “devastated” by a combination of post-Brexit red tape and the impact of the pandemic, threatening the future of a £3.2bn industry, tourism leaders have warned. A report by the Tourism Alliance said even though the government had ended Covid travel...
ECONOMY
BBC

Rhodri Williams: Wales scrum-half signs new Dragons deal

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has signed a new contract to remain with Dragons. The Welsh region has not disclosed the length of the deal agreed with the 28-year-old, capped three times by Wales. The former Llandovery and Scarlets player joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 and has gone on to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magnus Carlsen
Person
Bobby Fischer
Person
Abhimanyu Mishra
Person
Mikhail Tal
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norway Chess#Chess Players#Reykjavik#Chess World Cup#Airthings#E7#Indian#Gm
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Chess
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

240K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy