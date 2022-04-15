ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

These Are the Counties in the Longview, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42e3C00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,095 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 503 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gregg County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gregg County stands at 551 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Longview metro area, Gregg County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gregg County, TX 551 681 18,764 23,173
2 Upshur County, TX 446 182 19,152 7,808
3 Rusk County, TX 433 232 20,121 10,784

