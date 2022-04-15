ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

These Are the Counties in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42cHk00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,366 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 287 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Eaton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Eaton County stands at 364 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, Eaton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Eaton County, MI 364 397 24,523 26,768
2 Clinton County, MI 268 209 27,252 21,228
3 Ingham County, MI 262 760 22,093 63,972

PUBLIC HEALTH
