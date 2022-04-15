ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42aWI00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 600 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 464 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crockett County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Crockett County stands at 579 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Jackson metro area, Crockett County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Crockett County, TN 579 84 35,706 5,177
2 Chester County, TN 554 95 34,052 5,840
3 Madison County, TN 431 421 30,618 29,908

