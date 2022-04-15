ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42ZaR00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 359 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 251 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Butte County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Butte County stands at 346 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Idaho Falls metro area, Butte County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Butte County, ID 346 9 18,255 475
2 Bonneville County, ID 254 285 27,421 30,820
3 Jefferson County, ID 232 65 21,567 6,032

