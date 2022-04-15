ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

These Are the Counties in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42WwG00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 913 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 454 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carter County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carter County stands at 589 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Johnson City metro area, Carter County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carter County, TN 589 332 29,186 16,458
2 Unicoi County, TN 529 94 29,044 5,164
3 Washington County, TN 383 487 30,329 38,534

