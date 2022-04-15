ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42UAo00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 428 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 295 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, one part of the metro area stands out as having a higher rate than the rest.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pennington County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pennington County stands at 312 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Rapid City metro area, Pennington County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pennington County, SD 312 341 29,896 32,674
2 Custer County, SD 292 25 23,644 2,027
3 Meade County, SD 226 62 25,540 7,004

