These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42TI500 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,213 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 397 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Luzerne County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Luzerne County stands at 423 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area, Luzerne County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Luzerne County, PA 423 1,346 23,128 73,520
2 Wyoming County, PA 377 104 18,403 5,077
3 Lackawanna County, PA 361 763 20,584 43,526

