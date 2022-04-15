ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

These Are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA42RWd00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,155 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 303 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Effingham County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Effingham County stands at 329 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Savannah metro area, Effingham County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Effingham County, GA 329 193 22,364 13,125
2 Chatham County, GA 303 871 22,110 63,467
3 Bryan County, GA 254 91 25,359 9,100

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham County, GA
Coronavirus
County
Effingham County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Effingham County, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Effingham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
ABC Action News

7-month-old dies in dog attack

A 7-month-old girl died after being attacked by a dog in Georgia, authorities said. The attack happened on Tuesday just outside of Augusta. According to WJBF-TV, the child was being cared for by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees mix attacked them. The station reports that the great-grandmother...
AUGUSTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Georgia mother uses Find My iPhone feature to track kidnapped son

A Georgia mother used the Find My iPhone feature to track her son after the family’s car was stolen with the 9-year-old still inside. Jerrica Moore parked her vehicle on 4 April and stepped away from the car without removing the keys, the Atlanta Police Department said. A man then got into the car and drove off with the child still inside. “Officers immediately responded to the scene and began their preliminary investigation,” police said in a Facebook post. “Ms Moore was able to track her son’s iPhone using ‘my location’ and relay real time tracking information to officers....
RELATIONSHIPS
Law & Crime

Virginia Man Drove Across Several States, Stalked Ex-Girlfriend for Three Days, and Then Murdered Her Husband: Sheriff

A physician assistant is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and then killing her husband. Jacob L. Klein, 40, of Wirtz, Va., will face a count of murder in the second degree after he’s brought back to New York State, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said in a press conference on Saturday that was carried by a number of area newspapers and television stations.
WIRTZ, VA
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy