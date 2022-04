At least three new cannabis operations in WeHo will launch before the end of the year, according to city staff. Aeon West Hollywood and Monica’s House are both projected to open this summer, while Pleasure Med is set to open for business in the fall. All three are located on Santa Monica Blvd. east of La Cienega, and each will feature a cannabis retail storefront and an area for consumption. The already open Artist Tree will soon allow for on-site consumption as well.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO