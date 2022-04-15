Reed City girls sweep Manistee

Isabell Guy (File photo)

MANISTEE – Reed City’s softball team has won three straight after Thursday’s sweep against Manistee.

The first game was 9-4. Leading hitters with two hits apiece were Paityn Enos (one RBI), Kaylee Goodman (one RBI), Hannah Stellini (two RBIs), and Kala Montague (three RBIs). Myah Beard had one hit and one RBI. Isabell Guy also had a hit.

Guy was the winning pitcher. She went five innings and allowed five runs, two earned, with one hit and nine walks. She fanned six batters.

Reed City won the second game 19-7 in five innings.

Leading hitters were Goodman and Hayden Cutler with two hits each.

With one hit each was Enos, Isabell Guy, Rylie Shafer, Stellini, Keleigh Weck, Kayla Montague and Beard.

In the fourth inning freshmen, Myah Beard had a inside-the-park grand slam home run.

In the 5th inning freshmen Hayden Cutler had a solo home run in straight away center field.

“Every player in our lineup had a hit in game 2,” Reed City coach Steig said. “Our team record is 3-1. Kaylin Goodman has led the charge so far this year batting .615 and Hannah Stellini leads the team in RBIs with nine in four games.”

Reed City is 3-1.

BASEBALL

Manistee sweeps Reed City

MANISTEE – It was 3-2 Manistee, in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader. Spencer Hansen, Xavier Allen, Treyvor Conklin, Canyon Reed and Trent Howell had one hit apiece. Conklin had an RBI.

Allen went four innings on the mound and allowed two hits and one earned run.

Both games went five innings.

In the second game, Manistee prevailed 2-1. Max Hammond, Howell and Conklin had hits. Howell had an RBI.

Hansen went 4 2/3 innings on the mound and allowed two runs on one hit. Both runs were unearned.

“It was a big improvement from Tuesday through Thursday but we still have a lot of work to do,” Reed City coach Eric Grannis said. “We played well. Our approach was much better. Some defensive mistakes cost us the game. The wind did not help anybody.”

TRACK

Evart third

EVART – Evart’s track and field teams were both third on Tuesday in a tri meet at Marion with Harrison also participating.

For the Evart boys, Dakobe White was second in the 100 meters (12.19 seconds) and 200 meters (24.46). Cannan Morgan was third in the 400 meters (1:00.43). Evart won all four relays with Bryant Calderson, Kamden Darling and Dakobe and Marcel White in the 4x100 (6.87 and the 4x200 (1:39.34), Andrew Booher, valderon Morgan and Darling in the 4x400 (3:58.41) and Steve Gascoigne, Tim Pentecost, Preston DeWitt and Noah Vanderline (10:03.50) in the 4x800.

Cannan and Aceyn Morgan tied for third (5-10) in the high jump, Noah Vanderline won the pole vault (10-0) and Bryan Calderon was second in the long jump (18-7).

For the Evart girls, Emma Dyer won the 400 meters (1:09.31), and was third in the 100 meters (14.66), Emma Hubbard was second in the 800 meters (3:00.11), Rilee Clark was third in the 1,600 meters (7:34.60); Clark, Landenerg, Hubbart and Winters won the 4x800-relay (15:26.75); and Mckenzy Mckay was second in the shot put (31:07).

Reed City at Newaygo

NEWAYGO – Reed City was fourth among 10 boys and seventh among nine girls teams at the Newaygo Invitational on Thursday.

On the distance side Anthony Kiaunis was second in the 1,600 with a 5:57 and anchored the third-place 4x800 (9:27) team of Izaiah Lentz, Gus Rohde, and Ryan Allen,” Reed City coach Brad Smith said. “Anthony also anchored the first place 4x400 (3:45) of Izaiah Lentz, Aiden Storz, and Gus Rohde. Ryan also finished fifth in the mile (5:09) and third in the 3200 (11:12). Gus finished sixth in the 1,600 (5:10).

The Reed City 4x100 relay team of Natalee Albright, Ava Hammar, Kendell Henry and Emma Emmorey took third (57.87) for the girls.