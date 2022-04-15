ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Records two more hits

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-3...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

List Of Pitchers To Throw No-Hitter In Dodgers History

Clayton Kershaw was six outs away from potentially throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history in his 2022 regular season debut before Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the difficult decision to remove him. Had Kershaw gone the distance, he would have joined Sandy Koufax as the only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux operating second base for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Lux will make his sixth appearance at second after Max Muncy was named Friday's designated hitter, Justin Turner was moved to third, and Hanser Alberto was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Dodgers down Reds to cap Jackie Robinson Day

EditorsNote: Corrected Gutierrez’ last name in 5th graf. Gavin Lux singled, tripled and scored twice in his return to the lineup as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Tony Gonsolin pitched four scoreless...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hits solo homer

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Mets. Varsho hit a sixth-inning solo shot off Chris Bassitt, though that merely shrank the deficit to four runs. The homer was the first of the season for Varsho, who's hitting just .150/.320/.300 on the season while striking out 32.0 percent of the time. He's at least getting regular playing time, sitting just once in the first seven games, but all of his action has come in center field as Varsho has yet to appear at catcher.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Knocks two-run shot

Bart went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 4-1 win over Cleveland. Bart added a pair of insurance runs with his shot off Anthony Castro in the eighth inning. It was his second home run of the year and he's now slashing .333/.455/.722 through 22 plate appearances. Bart has yet to hit above seventh in the lineup this season, but that could change soon if his bat stays hot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Four innings in relief

Barria allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two in four innings in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Barria entered an 8-2 game in the fifth inning after starter Shohei Ohtani was knocked out early. After giving up two runs in the fifth, Barria settled down and held the Rangers scoreless over the final three frames. The 25-year-old has been relegated to long-relief duties for the Angels to start the season and has yet to walk a batter through 6.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy