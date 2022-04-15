ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Three hits in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Dozier went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers. Dozier was the only Royal...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong leading off Thursday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is back in the leadoff spot and starting on second base for Thursday's opener. Keston Hiura is available off the bench for Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MassLive.com

Nick Pivetta lasts just 2 innings as Boston Red Sox drop home opener to Twins, 8-4; Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers homer

BOSTON -- It didn’t take long after the end of the pregame ceremonies for the fanfare of the home opener to die down at Fenway Park on Friday. The Twins opened up a 4-0 lead and chased Nick Pivetta after two innings on their way to a 8-4 win over the Red Sox in Boston’s first home game of 2022. Pivetta allowed four runs on five hits and walked two batters as the Red Sox fell to 3-4 on the season.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
9&10 News

Royals host the Tigers on home losing streak

Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 1.50 ERA, .17 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 67.50 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Tigers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Jake Brentz: Dealt second loss

Brentz (0-2) took the loss Thursday versus the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning. Brentz has made a mess of his last two outings, and he's taken the loss in both. He allowed RBI singles to Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows in the seventh inning of this contest, and the Royals' offense wasn't able to get him off the hook. Brentz has now allowed four runs, four hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 2.1 innings. The 27-year-old was effective in a high-leverage role last year, but he could move to the middle innings if he doesn't get back on track soon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Homers, drives in two

Edman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 10-1 win Friday over Milwaukee. Edman homered off Jose Urena in the fifth inning to give the Cardinals an 8-0 lead. He has now hit safely in all six of his games this season and has four extra-base hits. After batting leadoff for the majority of last season, the 26-year-old has hit ninth in all but one start this season. However, Edman's 1.350 OPS is hard to ignore and could warrant some upward movement in the lineup if he continues to hit well.
GLENDALE, AZ
numberfire.com

Chris Owings batting ninth for Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder/infielder Chris Owings is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Owings will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. Rougned Odor moves to the bench. The Orioles' implied team total of 4.12 runs...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Knocks two-run shot

Bart went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 4-1 win over Cleveland. Bart added a pair of insurance runs with his shot off Anthony Castro in the eighth inning. It was his second home run of the year and he's now slashing .333/.455/.722 through 22 plate appearances. Bart has yet to hit above seventh in the lineup this season, but that could change soon if his bat stays hot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Off to strong start

Gott tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. Gott entered Thursday's contest in the sixth inning with the Brewers up five runs, and he blanked the Cardinals over two frames while facing just one batter over the minimum. Gott did not appear in a big-league game in 2021, but he is doing his best to hold down a spot in the Brewers' bullpen, giving up just two hits and posting a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings to date.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Daz Cameron starting for Detroit Saturday afternoon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Cameron is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 115 plate appearances last season, Cameron had a .194 batting average with...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Friday

Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Rockies. Contreras got a breather for Thursday's series opener, but he quickly took advantage of Coors Field on Friday. The Chicago catcher is off to a nice start, batting .389 with a 1.222 OPS through five games. He's only driven in two runs across those contests, but if Contreras keeps hitting like this, the counting stats should follow.
CHICAGO, IL

