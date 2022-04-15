ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Slugs homer in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Aquino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. Aquino got...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS 58

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox Provide Encouraging Injury Update on Josh Harrison

Harrison exited early from Wednesday’s game vs. Seattle due to lower back stiffness. The 34-year-old played the majority of that contest before Danny Mendick replaced him at second base in the top of the eighth inning. Seeking a second base solution post-lockout, the White Sox signed Harrison to a...
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Brewers beat Wainwright, Cardinals 5-1 in series opener

MILWAUKEE — Thursday’s Game Report: Brewers 5, Cardinals 1. There are only a few things a player enjoys more than burning his former team. Kolten Wong got a chance to do that on Thursday and didn’t waste any time in sparking the Brewers to a win over the Cardinals in their home opener in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Pache plays hero with go-ahead homer in win over Blue Jays

Cristian Pache was the hero on Saturday in his ninth game with the Athletics. Pache’s first home run with the A’s was a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning that silenced the crowd in Toronto and helped seal the win vs. the Blue Jays. The 23-year-old outfielder...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hits solo homer

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Mets. Varsho hit a sixth-inning solo shot off Chris Bassitt, though that merely shrank the deficit to four runs. The homer was the first of the season for Varsho, who's hitting just .150/.320/.300 on the season while striking out 32.0 percent of the time. He's at least getting regular playing time, sitting just once in the first seven games, but all of his action has come in center field as Varsho has yet to appear at catcher.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Homers, drives in two

Edman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 10-1 win Friday over Milwaukee. Edman homered off Jose Urena in the fifth inning to give the Cardinals an 8-0 lead. He has now hit safely in all six of his games this season and has four extra-base hits. After batting leadoff for the majority of last season, the 26-year-old has hit ninth in all but one start this season. However, Edman's 1.350 OPS is hard to ignore and could warrant some upward movement in the lineup if he continues to hit well.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Smacks second home run

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, a run and a walk in Friday's 11-1 victory over the Astros. Suarez contributed an RBI groundout in the fifth inning, walked and scored in the seventh and launched a three-run home run off Houston reliever Ronel Blanco in the eighth. Though the 30-year-old is batting just .192 through 26 at-bats, four of his five hits have gone for extra-bases, leading to an .800 OPS.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Reds#Slugs
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivas is being replaced at first base Frank Schwindel versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 4 plate appearances this season, Rivas has a .500 batting average with a 1.000 OPS, 1 run and 1...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 26 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .280 batting average with a .708 OPS, 1 home...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Knocks two-run shot

Bart went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 4-1 win over Cleveland. Bart added a pair of insurance runs with his shot off Anthony Castro in the eighth inning. It was his second home run of the year and he's now slashing .333/.455/.722 through 22 plate appearances. Bart has yet to hit above seventh in the lineup this season, but that could change soon if his bat stays hot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

