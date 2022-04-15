Reds' Aristides Aquino: Slugs homer in loss

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Mets. Varsho hit a sixth-inning solo shot off Chris Bassitt, though that merely shrank the deficit to four runs. The homer was the first of the season for Varsho, who's hitting just .150/.320/.300 on the season while striking out 32.0 percent of the time. He's at least getting regular playing time, sitting just once in the first seven games, but all of his action has come in center field as Varsho has yet to appear at catcher.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO