Elizabethtown, KY

Police Investigate Jewelry Theft

By Mable Cundiff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabethtown police are seeking information after Kay Jewelers was broken into Tuesday morning after a “substantial” amount of inventory was stolen. Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham said police received a call around 5 a.m. Tuesday after a security...

