Richmond, KY

Former Jail Employee Pleads Guilty

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate. The Justice Department said in...

www.wvih.com

Comments / 1

freightwaves.com

2 more plead guilty in Louisiana staged accident scheme

The guilty pleas keep piling up in the Louisiana staged truck accident investigation.The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane Evans, has announced two new guilty pleas in the past 10 days, bringing the total to 32. There have been no convictions after a trial in the investigation, because as of yet, no defendants have chosen to go to trial.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WSAZ

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A traffic stop netted cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and landed two people in custody on drug charges, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night. Deputies say K-9 unit Drago helped lead them to the drugs. The traffic stop happened on state Route...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

