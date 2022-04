Pittsburgh earned its spot in the playoffs by beating the New York Islanders, 6-3. The Penguins' run of postseason appearances is the longest active streak in North American sports and now tied for ninth all-time in NHL history. The team would need another 14 straight years in the playoffs to topple the Boston Bruins' streak of 29 straight playoff appearances between 1968 and 1996.

