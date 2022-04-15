ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, ME

These Are the Counties in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA3zHwo00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 670 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 127 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, York County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in York County stands at 139 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Portland-South Portland metro area, York County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 York County, ME 139 283 19,512 39,630
2 Cumberland County, ME 122 355 16,710 48,616
3 Sagadahoc County, ME 91 32 14,534 5,127

