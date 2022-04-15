ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA3zG4500 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 377 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 408 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lincoln County stands at 497 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, Lincoln County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lincoln County, AR 497 68 35,867 4,912
2 Cleveland County, AR 438 36 27,437 2,257
3 Jefferson County, AR 388 273 26,387 18,583

