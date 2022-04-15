ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

These Are the Counties in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA3zFBM00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 456 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 386 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McLean County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in McLean County stands at 547 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Owensboro metro area, McLean County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 McLean County, KY 547 51 27,971 2,610
2 Daviess County, KY 381 381 31,048 31,028
3 Hancock County, KY 275 24 28,409 2,477

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

What Kentucky Law Says About Headlights That Are Too Bright

For the record, I seldom EVER have any issues with headlights from oncoming vehicles. A vast majority of drivers do lower the intensity in such situations. What gives me more of a headache (and not just a little eye strain) is traffic that approaches from behind. Apparently, some don't realize that those bright lights are an extreme nuisance in a rearview or side mirror.
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Health
County
Mclean County, KY
Mclean County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Owensboro, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Government
Mclean County, KY
Government
The Independent

Roof collapse 14,000 feet underground strands Kentucky coal miner

Rescue crews are searching for a Kentucky coal miner who is missing after a reported roof collapse 14,000 feet underground.The collapse was reported about an hour after James D Brown, 33, a roof bolter at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, Kentucky, began his shift in the mine on Sunday at 10pm.Crews from the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety have been sent to investigate.“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Britainy and I...
ACCIDENTS
KFVS12

Texas woman arrested in connection with 2020 double homicide

The city of Cape Girardeau will offer sign-on bonuses as a hiring incentive for the police, fire and public works departments. Mississippi Co. sheriff defends deputy charged with misconduct. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell stands by his Captain, Barry Morgan, who faces charges of battery...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy