ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

These Are the Counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA3zDPu00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 21,688 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 357 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Miami-Dade County stands at 400 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area, Miami-Dade County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Miami-Dade County, FL 400 10,855 43,791 1,189,146
2 Palm Beach County, FL 347 5,016 25,584 370,017
3 Broward County, FL 305 5,817 31,700 605,192

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Coronavirus
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Coronavirus
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Health
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
mansionglobal.com

A West Palm Beach Property That Fetched $5 Million in 2020 Is Now Asking $40 Million

A mansion in West Palm Beach is for sale asking $40 million. A waterfront mansion in West Palm Beach with a boutique-style closet and salon is for sale asking $40 million. If it sells for that amount, it would be the priciest single-family home sold in the city, which is located across the Intracoastal Waterway from the island of Palm Beach.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Seat was locked in teen’s Florida theme park ride death, accident report says

The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was locked, according to an accident report from the state. On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at high speeds of up to 75 mph, according to Orlando’s ICON Park, where the incident took place.
ACCIDENTS
mansionglobal.com

On Florida’s Gold Coast, a Beachfront Mansion Channels the Italian Renaissance

Mar Pietra is an impressive contemporary Italian Renaissance-style compound in the heart of Florida’s Gold Coast. Completed in 2008 after a five-year build, the walled and gated oceanfront home was artfully conceived by acclaimed Delray Beach architect Randall Stofft, with exotic materials and custom finishings by award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.
REAL ESTATE
Complex

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Questions Disney’s ‘Special’ Zone in State

Florida legislators are looking to strip Disney of its Reedy Creek Improvement District—which the Disney World theme park has been operating under for decades to get special park projects done, per NBC News. Some legislators—including Florida’s House of Representatives member Rep. Spencer Roach—are hoping to discuss repealing an act...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy