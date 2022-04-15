ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

These Are the Counties in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA3zBeS00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,401 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 447 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crosby County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Crosby County stands at 768 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Lubbock metro area, Crosby County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Crosby County, TX 768 45 32,076 1,880
2 Lynn County, TX 654 38 26,618 1,546
3 Lubbock County, TX 437 1,318 31,016 93,499

