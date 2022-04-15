Showers overnight into Saturday morning; Cool Easter weekend
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing clouds this evening
- Few showers overnight
- Mainly dry, cool Easter Weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy through the evening with temperatures in the mid-40s. Some showers overnight and lingering through the morning.
SATURDAY: A passing shower is possible in the morning then more sunshine. Highs are expected in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: A frosty start to Easter. Clouds increase later Sunday with most of the day dry. Highs are expected in the lower 50s. A few showers will pass through overnight.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs will run below average in the mid-50s.
TUESDAY: A few clouds and breezy with highs in the middle 50s. Chance of a few more showers Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A few passing showers arrive. Highs expected in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Some showers and a chance of thunder. Highs in the middle 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 70.
