ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers overnight into Saturday morning; Cool Easter weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Increasing clouds this evening
  • Few showers overnight
  • Mainly dry, cool Easter Weekend

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy through the evening with temperatures in the mid-40s. Some showers overnight and lingering through the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EE9gH_0fA3xNJa00
Friday PM Weather

SATURDAY: A passing shower is possible in the morning then more sunshine. Highs are expected in the upper 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Njoou_0fA3xNJa00
Friday PM Weather

SUNDAY: A frosty start to Easter. Clouds increase later Sunday with most of the day dry. Highs are expected in the lower 50s. A few showers will pass through overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKF6n_0fA3xNJa00
Friday PM Weather

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs will run below average in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: A few clouds and breezy with highs in the middle 50s. Chance of a few more showers Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A few passing showers arrive. Highs expected in the low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IX3C2_0fA3xNJa00
Friday PM Weather

THURSDAY: Some showers and a chance of thunder. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 70.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY: After a stormy weekend, skies will slowly begin to clear today. Expect clouds through the mid afternoon. By the evening, clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. But a north breeze will keep temperatures below normal, in the 60s, for this afternoon. TUESDAY: Skies will remain sunny for tomorrow with seasonably cool air […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Cool Easter#Cox Media Group
AccuWeather

Easter weekend snow to precede potential nor’easter

It's been nearly a month since the first day of spring, but don't tell that to Old Man Winter. AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be multiple opportunities for snow to fall and even accumulate in parts of the Northeast through the middle of next week. Spring is often a tug-of-war...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Wet weather to provide drought relief across West

AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy parade of the northwestern United States is starting up again this week as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall. "The Gulf of Alaska will become the...
REDDING, CA
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Few Rain Showers Friday and a Few Snow Showers Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A few showers are possible tonight and it will be another chilly night as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The Friday forecast isn't a washout but a few rain showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Morning Showers Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier, Cooler Weekend

What may seem like a wet start to the weekend across South Florida will turn much drier and cooler by the time you get out of work Friday. Showers are moving out quickly and will likely be completely out by sunrise. A front will push through early on your Friday as well, keeping afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. You'll notice a big drop in humidity too.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy