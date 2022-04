Manchester City welcome back their host of internationals to try and defeat West Ham in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.Players like Ellen White, who scored her 50th goal for England on the international break, and Lucy Bronze will be back at the club. They will be targeting silverware and the Women’s FA Cup is the last trophy they are able to get their hands on this season.City have already bagged the Continental League Cup but, as they are out of the Champions League and can’t win the Women’s Super League, they will be throwing all they have at...

