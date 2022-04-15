New York, New Jersey take steps forward on road to selling legal marijuana

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden announced Thursday the United States will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, Thursday afternoon the governor of New Jersey and the mayor of New York City affirmed they are ready with resources to help. A furnished apartment on the Upper West Side is now a safe have for a woman who fled the war in Ukraine, and reunited with her daughter here. It was arranged by rental company June Homes, which renovates and furnishes apartments. Ukrainian-born founder Dan Mishin explains how he wants to help refugees. "We provide them with free housing for the first...

